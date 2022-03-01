MNA hails govt decision to reduce prices of electricity, petroleum products

Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Munawara Munir on Tuesday hailed the recent reduction in petroleum products and electricity prices

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Munawara Munir on Tuesday hailed the recent reduction in petroleum products and electricity prices.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise, he made during his address to the nation," she said while talking to APP here.

She said the significant reduction in electricity prices would help reduce inflation, and further improve the economy of the country.

She said the PTI government took a difficult decision of reducing prices of petroleum despite the rising trend of petroleum prices at international level.

"It is now the responsibility of the traders and transporters to bring down the prices and give relive to the public," she stressed.

The MNA said that PTI government was committed to provide relieve to people.