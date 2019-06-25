UrduPoint.com
MNA Hails Govt For Allocating Funds For South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

Co-chairman South Punjab Province Front, MNA Nasrullah Dreshak has appreciated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for allocating resources to south Punjab

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Co-chairman South Punjab Province Front, MNA Nasrullah Dreshak has appreciated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for allocating resources to south Punjab.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that funds for 135 projects in DG Khan division had been earmarked in the current budget 2019-20, while Rs50 million had been reserved for Ghazi Ghat bridge.

Similarly, four-lane road to connect Layyah and Taunsa would be constructed with one billion rupees.

A Rs 200 million was reserved for bridge construction on Chenab river to meet districts Multan and Muzaffargarh, he remarked.

Dreshak heaped praise on PM Imran Khan as he was burning midnight oil to steer the country out of economic crisis, adding that people-friendly budget had eventually won hearts of masses.

To a question, he assured that south Punjab province secretariat would soon get operational as its working had reached the final stage.

