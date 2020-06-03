MNA hails 'Tiger Force' volunteers contribution against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Member National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday appreciated the trained 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' volunteers enthusiasm and devotion to their work to contain coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday appreciated the trained 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' volunteers enthusiasm and devotion to their work to contain coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel he said 'Corona Relief Tiger force volunteers are actively participating in corona virus awareness campaign aiming to safe the nation.

He further said that the tiger force volunteers were contributing great humanity services without any political objective.

He said that without getting any financial benefit, tiger force members were doing a great job in the crisis of COVID-19.

All volunteers from different backgrounds and educational levels are needed but they have to be physically fit and enthusiastic about the service, he mentioned.

He said the volunteer Corona Relief Tiger Force would also help to ensure implementation of SOPs in every field of life.

It is the best opportunity for the public representatives to serve the masses, he concluded.