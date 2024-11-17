MNA Hosts Dinner For Spanish Delegation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 11:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) MNA and Convenor Pak-Spain Friendship Group in National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gillani hosted a dinner for the Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee members, currently on a tour to Lahore, at his residence, here on Sunday.
Prior to dinner, their discussion primarily focused on strengthening bilateral trade ties, with both parties agreeing on the importance of increasing cooperation across various sectors. The gathering highlighted shared interests in enhancing economic relations, with a particular emphasis on trade and investment opportunities.
The MNA also took the opportunity to inquire about the delegation's experience of exploring the rich cultural heritage of Lahore, a city renowned for its historical significance and vibrant culture.
The delegates shared their impressions of the city's landmarks, history, and local traditions.
Earlier, the delegation was presented with a souvenir. MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Punjab education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat, Spanish Ambassador Zahoor Ahmad, Anusha Rehman, PU VC Muhammad Ali, and others were present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President suggests upper house parliamentary status to AJK Council22 minutes ago
-
SU, SSWMB agree over waste disposal mechanism in campus22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan on path to economic stability with key reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik22 minutes ago
-
Consumers likely to get Rs 1.02 per unit relief in power tariff for Oct22 minutes ago
-
PTI protest destined to fail: Rana Sana1 hour ago
-
ICT Police hold rank pinning ceremony to honor newly promoted officers2 hours ago
-
Eight booked, one arrested on SFA's complaint2 hours ago
-
KP CS expresses satisfaction over rescuing 1,021 addicts in ‘Drug Free Peshawar’ campaign2 hours ago
-
Police reunite missing boy with family2 hours ago
-
ETEA introduces transparent, merit-based recruitment process in KP3 hours ago
-
Suspect wanted in around 100 car lifting incidents arrested after encounter3 hours ago
-
Winter arrives in AJK, first snowfall brings relief and chill3 hours ago