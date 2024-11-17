Open Menu

MNA Hosts Dinner For Spanish Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 11:10 PM

MNA hosts dinner for Spanish delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) MNA and Convenor Pak-Spain Friendship Group in National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gillani hosted a dinner for the Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee members, currently on a tour to Lahore, at his residence, here on Sunday.

Prior to dinner, their discussion primarily focused on strengthening bilateral trade ties, with both parties agreeing on the importance of increasing cooperation across various sectors. The gathering highlighted shared interests in enhancing economic relations, with a particular emphasis on trade and investment opportunities.

The MNA also took the opportunity to inquire about the delegation's experience of exploring the rich cultural heritage of Lahore, a city renowned for its historical significance and vibrant culture.

The delegates shared their impressions of the city's landmarks, history, and local traditions.

Earlier, the delegation was presented with a souvenir. MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Punjab education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat, Spanish Ambassador Zahoor Ahmad, Anusha Rehman, PU VC Muhammad Ali, and others were present.

Related Topics

Lahore National Assembly Senate Education Punjab Muhammad Ali Anusha Rehman Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

14 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan