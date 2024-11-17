MNA hosts dinner for Spanish delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) MNA and Convenor Pak-Spain Friendship Group in National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gillani hosted a dinner for the Spanish Senate Foreign Affairs Committee members, currently on a tour to Lahore, at his residence, here on Sunday.

Prior to dinner, their discussion primarily focused on strengthening bilateral trade ties, with both parties agreeing on the importance of increasing cooperation across various sectors. The gathering highlighted shared interests in enhancing economic relations, with a particular emphasis on trade and investment opportunities.

The MNA also took the opportunity to inquire about the delegation's experience of exploring the rich cultural heritage of Lahore, a city renowned for its historical significance and vibrant culture.

The delegates shared their impressions of the city's landmarks, history, and local traditions.

Earlier, the delegation was presented with a souvenir. MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Punjab education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat, Spanish Ambassador Zahoor Ahmad, Anusha Rehman, PU VC Muhammad Ali, and others were present.