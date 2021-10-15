MNA Ihsanullah Tiwana meets prime minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly Ihsanullah Tiwana Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the parliamentarian's constituency and ongoing development projects there.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar was also present.