MNA Inaugurates Dispensary, Ambulance Service In Naushehroferoze

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

MNA inaugurates dispensary, ambulance service in Naushehroferoze

Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman Social welfare Committee Syed Abrar Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated a free dispensary and Ambulance service in Naushehroferoz, funded by PPL and OGDL

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman Social welfare Committee Syed Abrar Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated a free dispensary and Ambulance service in Naushehroferoz, funded by PPL and OGDL.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Syed Abrar Shah said that various development schemes had been executed in the district to ensure provision of clean drinking water, dispensaries and ambulances besides improving the living standard of area people.

He said that on the directives of apex courts development schemes have been completed while efforts were afoot to get more development schemes.

He said that keeping in view the requirement in villages dispensaries and ambulances were provided in order to provide maximum relief to the masses. MNA directed DHO to ensure availability of Doctors, Paramedical staff and medicines in all Government hospitals so that better health facilities could be provided to people.

Four Ambulances and Medical dispensaries being established from the social welfare fund of PPL and OGDCL earmarked for the development of the district.

