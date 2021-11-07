MNA inaugurates drain disposal station refurbishment project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) government was utilising all available resources to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of masses.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of refurbishment work at the Dijkot drain disposal station here. He said the project would be completed before the next monsoon with an estimated cost of Rs.50 million.

He said that the disposal station was abandoned due to non-availability of funds. However, now the government had released funds for it and its construction work would be completed on war footing.

He said that residents of Jhang Road, Bhatta Stop, Naimat Abad, Baboo Wala, Azeem Park, Rasheed Abad, etc. were facing severe sewerage problems. However, this project would resolve their issues on permanent basis.

Director (O&M) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Adnan Gill briefed the MNA about disposal station and assured that quality material would be used for durability of the project.

Former MNA Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt and notables of the area were also present.