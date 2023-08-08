MNA inaugurates Govt Associate College for Women Saidpur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani on Tuesday inaugurated the Government Associate College for Women Saidpur which is being built at a cost of 10 crore 63 lakh rupees.

Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah, Shahid Ghugh, Director Colleges Zahid Farooq, Deputy Director Colleges Tanveer Faazal, Project Director Rehana Yasmin, Principal Muneeba Saleem, Qamar Zaman Kisana and others attended the ceremony.

Armaghan Subhani said more than 100 schools had been upgraded and five new associatecolleges had been established in the last 10 years for providing higher educationopportunities to girls at their doorsteps.