MNA Inaugurates New Electricity Feeder At Nawanshahr

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:19 PM

MNA inaugurates new electricity feeder at Nawanshahr

PTI member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday said PTI government was commented to provide basic necessities of life to the masses at their doorsteps. <

ABBOTTABAD, July 16(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :PTI member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday said PTI government was commented to provide basic necessities of life to the masses at their doorsteps.

While talking to media after inauguration of the Nawanshahr electricity feeder he said that Wapda has also started work on new electricity feeder for Abbottabad city, Malikpura and adjoining areas, after completion which would ease the day to day electricity issues of Abbottabad.

At the occasion, he also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan for their special interest in establishing new electricity feeder and resolving the electricity problem of Abbottabad.

He said that after completion of new feeder Wapda would bifurcate Abbottabad city, Malikpura and surrounding villages to provide standard voltage to the consumers.

Ali Khan disclosed that minister for power has also approved a feeder for union council Chamhad and its civil work would be started soon which would provide electricity to the 22 villages of the Circle Tanawal.

Talking about the sui gas load shedding during the winter season Ali Khan said that Federal minister for petroleum has also approved the installation of new gas pipeline in Abbottabad city during next winter season which would overcome the issue of low gas pressure and load shedding.

