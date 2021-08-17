MNA inaugurates road project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Asim Nazir Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to providing all basic amenities to the people of neglected areas.

He was addressing a public gathering at Chak No 98-RB Bangay after inaugurating a road, constructed with Rs 10 million. He said that the PTI government would provide equal facilities of health, education and other infrastructure besides solving genuine problems of masses, living in far-flung rural areas.

The PTI leaders, workers and area notables were also present on the occasion.