MNA inaugurates Samarbagh feeder to improve power supply

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Member National Assembly (MNA) Bashir Advocate here Monday inaugurated electricity feeder at Sadbar Village of Samarbagh tehsil, which would overcome power related problems across 33.30 kilometers.

Addressing inaugural ceremony, MNA informed that Rs72.

99million has been spent over Samarbagh feeder while as many as 39 transformers have been installed however 64 more transformers would be fixed on the said feeder very soon.

Bashir Advocate said that PTI government has striving to fulfill its promises regarding solving power suspension problem and facilitating people of far-flung areas at their doorsteps.

The inaugural ceremony besides area citizenry was attended by Adnan Malik, Dr Sarbalan, Saleem Advocate, Umer Baacha, Inayat Khan and Shah Nazar.