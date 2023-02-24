UrduPoint.com

MNA Inaugurates Solar System At GHS Tando Haider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Syed Tariq Ali Shah Jamote, here on Friday, inaugurated solar system installed at Government High School Tando Haider.

Speaking on the occasion, the MNA said the provincial government was trying to solarize the government schools in order to ensure the supply of uninterrupted electricity to the students.

He recalled that a few days ago he had inaugurated a similar solar system in another government school in the area which consisted of 18 rooms.

Taking notice of the faults in the drainage system of Tando Haider town, Jamote asked the officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to immediately fix the problem and repair the pumping machines.

The MNA informed that around 100,000 people in an area in his constituency would be supplied clean drinking water after the completion of the Rs370 million project.

