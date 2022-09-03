UrduPoint.com

MNA Inspects Flood-hit Areas, Relief Camps In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Member of the National Assembly Nawabzada Mir Munawer Ali Khan Talpar on Saturday visited Mirpurkhas to inspect relief activities in flood affected areas.

He visited relief camps of Tando Jan Muhammad and Jhuddo talukas and checked relief goods.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Abidin Memon, SSP Asad Ali Chaudhry, MPA Mir Tariq Khan Talpar, local PPP leaders Mir Hasan Dhonkai , Abdul Salam Memon and others were also accompanied with him.

MNA said that a tent city had been established in Sindhri taluka while more tent cities would be established in every Taluka of district to accommodate flood victims and ensured all relief goods would be provided to them.

He said that about 18 tents were set up in Sindhri tent city to accommodate around 20 people while in 18 tents had capacity of accommodating around 360 people.

Talpur said that cooked food was being provided to people besides ensuring electricity,medical facilities He said that about 12500 mosquito mats have been distributed among the victims in Taluka Mirpurkhas, Jhudo, Digri, Shujaabad, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and Sindhri while more than 400 ration bags had been distributed and 60 chorpoys were also given to the affectees.

