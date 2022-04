MNA Iqbal M.Ali passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) Member National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan has passed away after a protracted illness.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali was ill for a long time and was under treatment at a local hospital for quite some time, said spokesperson of MQM-P.

The deceased was also head of National Assembly's sports committee.