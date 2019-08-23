UrduPoint.com
MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan Walks Out From Inter- Provincial Coordination Committee Meeting

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:40 PM

MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan walks out from inter- provincial coordination committee meeting

Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, MNA has staged walk out under protest from standing committee on inter-provincial coordination meeting due to non-attendance of meeting by chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, MNA has staged walk out under protest from standing committee on inter-provincial coordination meeting due to non-attendance of meeting by chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The committee has placed the matters of PCB in the agenda of next meeting of the committee on September 23 besides making it binding on chairman PCB to attend the meeting.Committee met under the chairman ship of MNA Agha Hassan Baloch Friday.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan was wooed back to committee meeting.Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation was directed to come in the meeting well prepared.Iqbal Muhammad Khan while criticizing Asif Bajwa, secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said that he is already facing NAB cases and even then he has been appointed as secretary PHF.Asif Bajwa said this is sheer allegation and his insult as no case against him is in NAB.Committee has summoned performance report from PHF.

