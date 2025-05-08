MNA Jamal Raisani Inaugurates Futsal Ground
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:33 PM
Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani inaugurated Futsal Ground at Jatak Stop near Sariab Mill Road Quetta on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani inaugurated Futsal Ground at Jatak Stop near Sariab Mill Road Quetta on Thursday.
Addressing at the ceremony, Pakistan People Party (PPP)'s central leader Nawabzada Jamal Raisani said that measures are being taken to provide sports facilities to youth to enhance their talents to take part in international games.
He said that youth would be promoted in the field of education along with sports, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is also a young man and his focus is also on youth and sports.
He said that the leadership of the PPP has the ability to solve the problems of the youth of Balochistan.
Local leaders of the PPP, officials of the sports department and others were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
BBoIT organizes ceremony titled Rising Balcochistan : Youth, Innovation, and opp ..
MNA Jamal Raisani inaugurates Futsal Ground
Protest rally against Indian aggression held in Nawabshah
Police claim 45pc reduction in crime ratio
India’s failed provocations give Pakistan right to respond: Musadik Malik
Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ..
IHRA directs hospitals to ensure emergency preparedness
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits Universit ..
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar
Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BBoIT organizes ceremony titled Rising Balcochistan : Youth, Innovation, and opportunities"1 minute ago
-
MNA Jamal Raisani inaugurates Futsal Ground1 minute ago
-
Protest rally against Indian aggression held in Nawabshah1 minute ago
-
Police claim 45pc reduction in crime ratio2 minutes ago
-
India’s failed provocations give Pakistan right to respond: Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ISPR49 minutes ago
-
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits University of Karachi54 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office54 minutes ago
-
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar60 minutes ago
-
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes60 minutes ago
-
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases60 minutes ago
-
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news60 minutes ago