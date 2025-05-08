Open Menu

MNA Jamal Raisani Inaugurates Futsal Ground

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:33 PM

MNA Jamal Raisani inaugurates Futsal Ground

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani inaugurated Futsal Ground at Jatak Stop near Sariab Mill Road Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani inaugurated Futsal Ground at Jatak Stop near Sariab Mill Road Quetta on Thursday.

Addressing at the ceremony, Pakistan People Party (PPP)'s central leader Nawabzada Jamal Raisani said that measures are being taken to provide sports facilities to youth to enhance their talents to take part in international games.

He said that youth would be promoted in the field of education along with sports, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is also a young man and his focus is also on youth and sports.

He said that the leadership of the PPP has the ability to solve the problems of the youth of Balochistan.

Local leaders of the PPP, officials of the sports department and others were also present on this occasion.

