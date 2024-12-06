MNA Jamal vows to address Sariab library issues soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani on Friday said that measures would be taken to address issues of Sariab Library soon for wider interest of students’ future.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by PPP leader Haji Lal Muhammad Jatak met with him at Sarawan House Quetta.The meeting discussed the political situation and his constituency issues.

The PPP delegation identified issues regarding the Sariab Library to which PPP Member of National Assembly Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani assured to resolve the library issues soon.

He said that the young generation is our future and asset saying that his doors are always open for all possible assistance to them.

Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani said that he would pay the college and university fees of those poor and needy students of his constituency.

He said that the PPP workers should inform students who are unable to pay their education fees due to poverty so that these students could be supported in time and their educational careers are not affected.