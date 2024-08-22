Open Menu

MNA Javaid Iqbal Unanimously Elected As Chairman NA Standing Committee On Defence Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

MNA Javaid Iqbal unanimously elected as Chairman NA Standing Committee on Defence Production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Javaid Iqbal on Thursday got unanimously elected as Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Production of the National Assembly.

The Standing Committee on Defence Production in a meeting held here in the Parliament House elected MNA Javaid Iqbal as its Chairman, a news release said.

The election was conducted by Acting Secretary, Muhammad Mushtaq, Additional Secretary (Committees), Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi, and Joint Secretary (Committees), Syed Haseen Raza Zaidi.

The Acting Secretary, the National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the Committee Members and briefed them about the procedure for the election of the Chairman.

MNA, Asad Alam Niazi who is a member of the committee, proposed the name of MNA, Javaid Iqbal, Chairman of the Committee while MNA, Ali Zahid, a Member seconded his candidature.

The Acting Secretary congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Honorable Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Secretary National Assembly and assured him of full support from the Secretariat for the effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.

The Chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus.

The members while appreciating the views of the Chairman assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation.

Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA/Chief Whip congratulated the newly elected Chairman and extended his support for the Committee.

