MNA Javed Hasnain Shah calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Syed Javed Hasnain Shah, a Member of the National Assembly, here on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Syed Javed apprised the prime minister of the ongoing development projects in his constituency.