UrduPoint.com

MNA Javed Hasnain Shah Calls On PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MNA Javed Hasnain Shah calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Syed Javed Hasnain Shah, a Member of the National Assembly, here on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Syed Javed apprised the prime minister of the ongoing development projects in his constituency.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Media

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

29 minutes ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

44 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

59 minutes ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

2 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' res ..

Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' resistance

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.