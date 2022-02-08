UrduPoint.com

MNA Javeria Zafar's Husband Granted Bail In Attempt Of Murder Case

A court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Haider Ali Baloch spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Javeria Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Haider Ali Baloch spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Javeria Zafar.

He was arrested in a case lodged against him by his wife MNA Javeria for an alleged attempt to kill her after a domestic quarrel between both of them.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman heard the case during which the counsel for Haider Ali argued that MNA Javeria made malafide abuse of her position and lodged a fabricated case against her husband.

On the other hand, complainant Javeria's lawyer opposed the plea of the defence lawyer to release Haider Ali on bail.

He contended that the accused Haider deliberately opened fire on MNA Javeria and his intentions were to kill her.

Lawmaker Javeria had reported in the FIR that Haider Ali contracted forced marriage with her and she had intended to file a suit for dissolution of marriage.

However, Haider Ali, after giving her life threats, pulled out his gun and fired straight at her, the FIR stated, adding that the complainant called the police.

The magistrate, after hearing arguments, granted bail to Haider Ali against surety bond of Rs. 0.15 million.

