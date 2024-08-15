Open Menu

MNA Jilani Emphasizes For Engaging Youth Through Sports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 09:05 PM

MNA Jilani emphasizes for engaging youth through sports

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani on Thursday emphasized the importance of sports activities in captivating the youth's attention towards sports, while distributing prizes to winners at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Sports Stadium (Gama) Stadium.

During the ceremony, Jilani stressed that organizing diverse sports competitions is crucial to drawing today's young generation to sports. He also commended the provincial and Federal governments for taking concrete steps to promote sports activities, citing the Jashan Azadi Sports Gala as a prime example.

On this occasion, MPA Hari Ram Kishori Lal highlighted the provincial government's efforts to nurture sports skills among the youth through the sports department. In his speech, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan pledged the district administration's full support for organizing sports activities.

District Sports Officer Vashdev Malhi further detailed the 14 sports competitions held under the Azadi Sports Gala, including basketball, football, taekwondo, and more. The event drew a large crowd of sports enthusiasts and notable figures.

More Stories From Pakistan