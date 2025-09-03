Open Menu

MNA Jillani Calls For National Strategy To Revitalize Date Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MNA Jillani calls for national strategy to revitalize date industry

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Member of the National Assembly Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani on Wednesday has stressed the need for a comprehensive national strategy to modernize Pakistan's struggling date industry.

He was talking at a meeting held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur to address the challenges facing the date sector, which was attended by agricultural experts.

He stressed to develop new date palm varieties using advanced tissue culture techniques to withstand monsoon rains and diseases.

Dr. Zakir Hussain Dahri, Director General of PARC, highlighted the need for targeted funding to develop infrastructure and laboratories.

Professor Dr. Ameer Ahmed Mallah Proposed establishing specialized laboratories for soil testing, plant pathology, and food technology.

Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jakhrani offered strategic solutions to broader agricultural challenges in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with the formulation of an actionable plan, including the preparation of a concept paper to be presented to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

