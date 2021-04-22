UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Khalid Khan Magsi Condemns Quetta Blast

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:12 PM

MNA Khalid Khan Magsi condemns Quetta blast

Member National Assembly (MNA) Nasirabad Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the losses of lives in the bomb blast in the parking of a local hotel in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Nasirabad Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the losses of lives in the bomb blast in the parking of a local hotel in Quetta.

In a statement, he said that anti-national elements were involved in creating unrest and terrorism in Balochistan under a well-organized conspiracy but the government and people of Balochistan were not intimidated by such cowardly acts.

Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi said that the journey of peace and development in Balochistan would continue and the steps were taken by the Federal government alongwith provincial governments and security forces to root out the miscreants in Balochistan which were commendable.

People would work with the government and security forces to thwart any conspiracy against the country and the nation, he added.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families, despite he prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Balochistan Quetta Bomb Blast Hotel Nasirabad Government

Recent Stories

University of Cape Town Says Lost Archival Documen ..

44 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

46 seconds ago

Minority troops not honoured by UK due to 'pervasi ..

7 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown in AJK areas

7 minutes ago

24 booked, Rs 1m fine imposed on profiteering

7 minutes ago

261 development projects underway in merged distri ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.