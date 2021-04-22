MNA Khalid Khan Magsi condemns Quetta blast

Member National Assembly (MNA) Nasirabad Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the losses of lives in the bomb blast in the parking of a local hotel in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Nasirabad Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the losses of lives in the bomb blast in the parking of a local hotel in Quetta.

In a statement, he said that anti-national elements were involved in creating unrest and terrorism in Balochistan under a well-organized conspiracy but the government and people of Balochistan were not intimidated by such cowardly acts.

Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi said that the journey of peace and development in Balochistan would continue and the steps were taken by the Federal government alongwith provincial governments and security forces to root out the miscreants in Balochistan which were commendable.

People would work with the government and security forces to thwart any conspiracy against the country and the nation, he added.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families, despite he prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast.