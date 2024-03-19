MNA Khan Muhammad Condemns Terrorist Attack In North Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mir Khan Muhammad Khan Jamali condemned the terrorist attack in North Waziristan on Tuesday.
While talking to the journalists, he said that terrorists would never succeed in their ambitions saying that the PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were taking measures to reduce inflation.
He said that we would make every possible effort for water supply to the area, better educational environment and better health system.
