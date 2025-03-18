Open Menu

MNA Malik Abrar Meets RPO Alpa

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Member of the National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed on Tuesday met Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting, MNA Malik Abrar discussed matters related to his constituency and mutual interest, including the steps taken to further improve public service delivery according to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

RPO Alpa informed the MNA that the Rawalpindi Police as per the Punjab CM’s vision were fighting against criminal elements.

The fight against corruption was also underway under an effective strategy, while steps were being taken for the best public service delivery in the Rawalpindi region, he added.

On a daily basis, he said, the regional office was organizing Khuli Kachehris at various places in all districts of the Rawalpindi region to ensure the provision of justice to the public at their doorsteps.

The quality of police investigation was being further improved with the use of modern technology, while actions were being taken against criminal elements under an effective strategy, the RPO added.

