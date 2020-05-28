UrduPoint.com
MNA Manawara Thanks Punjab CM For Announcing Growth Schemes In Musakhel

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:03 PM

MNA Manawara thanks Punjab CM for announcing growth schemes in Musakhel

Member National Assembly (MNA) Munawara Munir Baloch Thursday said the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar to Musakhel would promote inter-provincial ties and remove misunderstandings of the past

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Munawara Munir Baloch Thursday said the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar to Musakhel would promote inter-provincial ties and remove misunderstandings of the past.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Munawara Munir said the distances between the provinces were created due to wrong policies of the past rulers but the present government was giving equal importance to all the provinces in order to remove sense of deprivation.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar has won the hearts of local people by visiting Musakhel, one of the backward districts in Balochistan.

The MNA said Prime Minister Imran was also paying special attention to the development of Balochistan as it was ignored during past regimes.

She said a number of development projects were started by the Federal and provincial governments which would bring prosperity in the province.

Muawara Munir, on behalf of local people, thanked Sardar Usman Bazar for announcing development projects in Musakhel.

