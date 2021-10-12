UrduPoint.com

MNA Masti Khel Calls On CM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

MNA Masti Khel calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Muhammad Sanaullah Masti Khel on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about constituency related problems.

The chief minister assured to resolve the problems and added that his only mission was about serving the people.

He said that development work was being carried out in the Constituencies with the consultation of elected representatives.

He deplored that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was indulged in negative politics, whereas, people wanted development instead of chaotic politics.

He said unnatural PDM alliance was going against national interest to promotetheir own interest only.

