MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali hails Federal govt for huge allocation for Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) ::Member National Assembly (MNA) from Chitral Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Saturday hailed the Federal government for allocating millions of rupees for the ongoing and new developmental project in Chitral.

Talking to APP MNA elected from Chitral stated that the completion of such projects would directly benefit the people of Chitral.

During inauguration of different projects including Danin's PPC Link Road which will cost Rs. 70 million, similarly, one kilometer of Premax Road in Singur which will cost Rs. 99.10 million, the Khorakshanda 1KM Premax Road cost 83.95 Million, Golda PPC Road Length 4921 Feet Cost Rs. 131 million, One kilometer PPC road from Pir Mojal to Janjirat will be completed at a cost of Rs. 68. 33 million.

On this occasion, the people of the area expressed their happiness and warmly welcomed MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali. Maulana Chitrali assured the people of the area that they would work day and night for the development of Chitral.

MNA Chitrali said that the federal government has approved a fund of Rs. 100 million for various development projects and six more projects will be inaugurated after Eid-ul-Adha. It should be noted that no work had been done on these projects for a long time earlier on but now work has been started and soon these projects would be completed to benefit the people of different areas of Chitral.

Maulana Chitrali also thanked the Chief Executive PESCO and WAPDA officials for approving 2026 transformers for Bros Grade Station.

Earlier, 1013 transformers were installed in Joti Lisht Grade Station which used to be tripped frequently due to high load. Now this transformer will not be trapped even at 10 MW load. He also thanked the central government for giving him a grant of Rs. 150 million for electricity and Rs. 100 million for other development works including roads and pathways.