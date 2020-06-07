UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Meets DC, Discuss Corona Situation In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

MNA meets DC, discuss corona situation in Bajaur

BAJAUR, Jun e07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) ::Member National Assembly (MNA) Gul Zafar Khan Sunday met with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur Fayyaz Khan Sherpao at his office and both discussed in detail the current situation of coronavirus in the district.

Talking to media men, MNA Gul Zafar Khan Baghi said that a detailed discussion was held with the Deputy Commissioner after receiving several complaints from the allies of petrol pumps who were not selling petrol at the prices fixed by government. He said Assistant Commissioner Khan Fazal Rahim was also present on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao directed the Assistant Commissioners to take stern legal action against petrol pumps and illegal profiteers, he informed.

He said, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao further directed all the staff of the district administration to keep a close watch on the supply and demand and supply of essential commodities. Orders were also issued to ensure availability of petrol in Bajaur, MNA Gul Zafar Khan said.

He also appreciated DC Bajaur for his prompt response and measures have been taken to facilitate the people in corona like situation. He also urged on the people to follow the SOPs and guidelines issued by the government by wearing mask, gloves, use of sanitizers and keep a social distancing so that to protect yourself and members of your families.

Related Topics

National Assembly Petrol Sunday Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

5 minutes ago

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

6 minutes ago

ADGM and ADEX ink partnership to develop UAE expor ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles remote working efficiently

1 hour ago

Plans set to transform Mina Rashid Marina into reg ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces more than 900 COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.