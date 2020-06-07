MNA meets DC, discuss corona situation in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, Jun e07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) ::Member National Assembly (MNA) Gul Zafar Khan Sunday met with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur Fayyaz Khan Sherpao at his office and both discussed in detail the current situation of coronavirus in the district.

Talking to media men, MNA Gul Zafar Khan Baghi said that a detailed discussion was held with the Deputy Commissioner after receiving several complaints from the allies of petrol pumps who were not selling petrol at the prices fixed by government. He said Assistant Commissioner Khan Fazal Rahim was also present on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao directed the Assistant Commissioners to take stern legal action against petrol pumps and illegal profiteers, he informed.

He said, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao further directed all the staff of the district administration to keep a close watch on the supply and demand and supply of essential commodities. Orders were also issued to ensure availability of petrol in Bajaur, MNA Gul Zafar Khan said.

He also appreciated DC Bajaur for his prompt response and measures have been taken to facilitate the people in corona like situation. He also urged on the people to follow the SOPs and guidelines issued by the government by wearing mask, gloves, use of sanitizers and keep a social distancing so that to protect yourself and members of your families.