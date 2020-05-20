MNA Mehboob Shah recovers from coronavirus attack

Member National Assembly from Dir Lower, Mehboob Shah has recovered from infection of coronavirus, hospital sources said on Wednesday

Mehboob Shah, a PTI MNA was tested positive for coronavirs around a week ago and was in quarantine since then.

Today after examining his medical test results the doctors confirmed that Mehboob Shah has defeated coronavirus and is doing well.

Mehboob Shah when contacted said he thanks Allah Almighty for granting him such an early recovery from coronavirus. He also expressed gratitude for those who prayed for his recovery.