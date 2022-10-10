UrduPoint.com

MNA Mohsin Dawar Slams KP Govt For Imposing Ban On Demonstrations Across Province

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Member of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar on Monday condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for imposing ban on holding demonstrations and rallies across the province

Speaking here at the floor of the house, the MNA said that people of KP were protesting against the worsening law and order situation but the media was not giving them the due coverage The MNA also condemned the opening of fire on a school van in Swat, on Monday, in which a student was injured.

He recalled the same terror incident also happened at Dir.

Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan strongly condemned the baton charge of teachers' protest in Peshawar, today, who were demanding the increase in salaries and up gradation of their respective grades.

He urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to constitute a committee for resolving the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teachers. He stressed resolving issues of teachers through negotiations.

