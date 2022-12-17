- Home
MNA Mohsin Ranjha Calls On PM
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Member of National Assembly Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.
During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country, the PM Office said.
