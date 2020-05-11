UrduPoint.com
MNA, MPA Condole Death Of Major Mohammed Asghar

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 04:54 PM

MNA Fahim Khan and MPA Sindh Raja Azhar expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of Major Mohammed Asghar who laid down his life in the line of duty at Torkham Border in fight against coronavirus here on Monday

In a condolence message they paid their tributes to Major Mohammed Asghar for his services to the nation.

They prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude and prayed may Almighty Allah eradicate coronavirus from the country.

