(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a condolence message, he said Senator Mushahidullah Khan was an active parliamentarian.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.