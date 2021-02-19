UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Mufti Shakoor Condoles Senator Mushahidullah's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

MNA Mufti Shakoor condoles Senator Mushahidullah's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a condolence message, he said Senator Mushahidullah Khan was an active parliamentarian.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family Mufti

Recent Stories

Belarus reporter, doctor on trial after protester' ..

28 minutes ago

Commission seeks police recommendations to ensure ..

43 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

43 minutes ago

UoP to by pulled out from financial crunch at all ..

43 minutes ago

Thailand reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, first Tha ..

46 minutes ago

Hundreds Evacuated From Russia's Bolshoi Theater O ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.