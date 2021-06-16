MNA Munazza Hassan calls on Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member National Assembly (MNA) Munazza Hassan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and felicitated on the realization of positive economic indicators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Munazza Hassan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and felicitated on the realization of positive economic indicators.

She also congratulated the prime minister for presenting the people-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2021-22\932