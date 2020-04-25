MNA Munir Khan Orakzai tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Munir Khan Orakzai, MMA leader, shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment in Peshawar is said to be out of danger.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) ‎Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) senior leader Munir Khan Orakzai contracted novel coronavirus here on Saturday.

Munir Khan Orakzai who is also Member of National Assembly (MNA) admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar for his treatment.

The doctors said his condition was stable and was shifted to isolation ward from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

The virus cases gradually increased in Khyber PakhtunKhwa as earlier Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash tested positive for Coronavirus. He quarantined himself at home after being tested positive for the virus.

According to the close circles, he also asked the people to ensure social distancing for their safety.

He is the first politician who tested positive for Coronaviurs in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Before him, PPP leader and Senator Saeed Ghani was diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, he tested negative after two weeks while being quarantined at home.

The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 11.940 across Pakistan, leaving 253 dead.

DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar said that the next two weeks were critical for Pakistan as the cases of the virus could go up.

According to National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 785 cases of coronavirus were reported while 16 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,755 patients recovered from the disease and 127 were said to be critical as the country was witnessing surge in the Coronavirus cases.