MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

MNA Orakzai who had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus arrived there to attend assembly session but fell ill and was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital from the assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Member National Assembly (MNA) Munir Orakzai, who tested positive for Coronavirus, fell ill during a session of National Assembly here on Friday.

Munir Orakzai was shifted immediately to the hospital for medical care soon after he fell ill during the ongoing session. Earlier, he arrived there in a wheelchair.

“Orakzai has been shifted to Polyclinic Hospital from the national assembly,” the latest reports said.

Previously, talking to the reporters, Son of Orakzai also confirmed that his father had contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the Hayatabad Complex.

“My father is on a ventilator at Hayatabad Complex last night. He is doing much better now,” Akhtar Munir Orakzai said.

He said his father had contracted the virus after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. “My father remained at home due to lockdown. The rest of the family is also undergoing tests,” said Akhtar.