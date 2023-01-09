PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Unknown miscreants hurled a hand-grenade at the house of PTI MNA, Nasir Khan Musazai on Sunday night however no loss of life in the incident was reported.

According to Inqilab police, a hand grenade was thrown at the house of PTI MNA Nasir Khan Musazai in Surezai area the vee hours.

The blast broke the window panes of the Hujra and caused partial damage to the wall however no harm to life was reported.

Police said some important evidence has been collected from the crime scene and an investigation into the incident has been started. The police have also launched a search operation in the area and said the case will be investigated with different angles to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.

It is pertinent to mention here that Musazai had recently announced parting ways with PTI and joining Jamiat Ulema e islam.