MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Inaugurates Upgradation Of Grid Station

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Ifitkhar Ahmed inaugurated City Feeder-II Grid Station and it would help improve voltage in 8,000 houses in the area

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Ifitkhar Ahmed inaugurated City Feeder-II Grid Station and it would help improve voltage in 8,000 houses in the area.

According to official sources, the new feeder was developed with cost of Rs 35 million.

It was age old demand of the local people as they could not operate electric devices properly due to low voltage. Similarly, 100 new transformers will also be installed in the area. Small transformers will also be upgraded. New electricity connection will also be given to facilitate the local people. The ceremony was also attended by Ibrar Ahmed Khan, Malik Abdur Razaaq, Syed Jameel Shah and many other notables.

