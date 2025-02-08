MNA Noor Alam meets Governor Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Saturday to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation and the political issues in the province.

During the meeting, MNA Noor Alam Khan welcomed the decision to hold All Parties Conference at the Governor House to address the province's issues, and in light of that, the formation of a political committee consisting of the province's political parties to engage with the Federal government for solutions.

He praised the leadership of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighting his patience and political insight, which he deemed commendable.

In response, Governor Kundi emphasized that problems can be solved through dialogue.

He also expressed his commitment to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), guided by the vision of Benazir Bhutto and the mission of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi visited the residence of Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi, the Minister for Social Welfare in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and a central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Kashmir, to inquire about his health.