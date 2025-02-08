MNA Noor Alam Meets Governor Kundi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Saturday to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation and the political issues in the province.
During the meeting, MNA Noor Alam Khan welcomed the decision to hold All Parties Conference at the Governor House to address the province's issues, and in light of that, the formation of a political committee consisting of the province's political parties to engage with the Federal government for solutions.
He praised the leadership of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighting his patience and political insight, which he deemed commendable.
In response, Governor Kundi emphasized that problems can be solved through dialogue.
He also expressed his commitment to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), guided by the vision of Benazir Bhutto and the mission of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Meanwhile, Governor Kundi visited the residence of Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi, the Minister for Social Welfare in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and a central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Kashmir, to inquire about his health.
Recent Stories
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to ensure full protection of women rights: minister2 minutes ago
-
Every deserving person to be registered under PSER: commissioner2 minutes ago
-
MNA Noor Alam meets Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
China donates solar systems to Balochistan, strengthening ties with Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori applauds students' Street Art Initiative3 minutes ago
-
DC refutes rumour regarding child's health after recieving polio drops12 minutes ago
-
CS lauds armed forces for successful operation in Datta Khel12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s first medical documentary web series to premiere at global robotic surgery symposium at ..22 minutes ago
-
AJK concludes successful 5-day Polio eradication drive, vaccinates thousands of children22 minutes ago
-
Police net 18 lawbreakers with 5 kg drugs, 15 lliters liquor32 minutes ago
-
39 smart police stations across province towards rapid completion52 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to investigate Water Quality, Fluoride levels in Quetta52 minutes ago