Open Menu

MNA Noor Alam Meets Governor Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM

MNA Noor Alam meets Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Saturday to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation and the political issues in the province.

During the meeting, MNA Noor Alam Khan welcomed the decision to hold All Parties Conference at the Governor House to address the province's issues, and in light of that, the formation of a political committee consisting of the province's political parties to engage with the Federal government for solutions.

He praised the leadership of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighting his patience and political insight, which he deemed commendable.

In response, Governor Kundi emphasized that problems can be solved through dialogue.

He also expressed his commitment to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), guided by the vision of Benazir Bhutto and the mission of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi visited the residence of Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi, the Minister for Social Welfare in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and a central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Kashmir, to inquire about his health.

Recent Stories

Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

1 hour ago
 Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

2 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

2 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

3 hours ago
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

4 hours ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

4 hours ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

5 hours ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan