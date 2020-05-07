MNA Nusrat Wahid appoinetd as Central JS Women Insaf Wing Western Sindh Region

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid has been appointed Central Joint Secretary for the Working Committee Women Insaf Wing of Western Sindh Region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid has been appointed Central Joint Secretary for the Working Committee Women Insaf Wing of Western Sindh Region.

On her appointment as Central Joint Secretary she thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Organizer of PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi and expressed her determination to discharge her responsibilities with the best of her abilities, said a statement.

MNA Nusrat Wahid further said that in the struggle of PTI women has played a vital role and the sacrifices given by Zohra Shahid and Salomi Bukhari are the beacon.

Both of the ladies played a very important role in delivering the message of Chairman Imran Khan from door to door and educated politically all the women's, she added.

She also said that the Central Government is making all efforts for the betterment of women of Pakistan, and for the purpose legislation in the assembly is being made for the various rights of the women and the Government is determined to bring forward women in all walks of life.

In this connection the parliamentarians and senators are playing their role, she said.

She said that all resources will be utilized to full fill the mission of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.