MNA Opens Power Supply, Drainage, Road Projects

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Asim Nazir has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to elevating the downtrodden segments of society

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating power supply, drainage and road projects in Chak No 136-RB Pakhray Wali on Tuesday, he said that the government was striving to provide all basic amenities to masses, especially in far-flung rural and backward areas, despite financial constraints.

He said that record funds had been allocated for public welfare and development projects with a focus to improve the living standard of the poor.

Earlier, the MNA inaugurated the development projects in Chak No 136-RB and said that Rs 7.658 million was being spent on the schemes.

A large number of party workers and notables of the area were also present.

