MNA, PESCO Chief Call On KP Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 10:33 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A high level delegation led by member national assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousaf here Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and congratulated him on assuming the office of Governor.
Former Provincial Minister Sher Azam Wazir, Ex Chairman Islamic Idealogy Council Dr Qibla Ayaz, Director Sheikh Zayad Islamic Centre Dr Rasheed Ahmad Chairman Khattak Jirga Muhammad Haroon Khattak also called on KP Governor and expressed best wishes to him.
Rector Pak-Austria Institute Dr Nasir also called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and congratulated him.
He apprised the Governor about services of his institute.
The Governor underscored the need for giving priority to enhanced education services to students at higher educational institutions with special focus on modern research work to compete with international students.
Chief Executive Officer Engr Akhtar Hameed Khan and GM North Wapda also met with the Governor and exchanged views on load shedding.
He directed PESCO to provide relief to consumers.
Thd Governor also met with office bearers of union of Pakistan Television Centre Peshawar during his visit to ptv and appraised him of their problems.
Thd Governor assured to make efforts for resolution of problems pertaining to regularization of services of contractual employees and other issues.
He called for collective efforts to make the country prosperous and strong.
APP/fam
