MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah passes away

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Peoples Party Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani died of Covid-19 in a private hospital of Karachi on Thursday. According to family sources, Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani was on ventilator in South City Hospital since a week and breathed his last on Thursday. Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani elected Member National Assembly from NA-221 Tharparkar-I in general election 2018.