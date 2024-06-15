MNA predicts economic relief in upcoming days

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Daniyal Chaudhry on Saturday expressed optimism about the country's future, saying that people will see economic relief in upcoming days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Daniyal Chaudhry on Saturday expressed optimism about the country's future, saying that people will see economic relief in upcoming days.

Talking to a private news channel, the MNA emphasized that the Federal budget 2024-25 was designed to protect the most vulnerable segments of society.

"We have ensured that those living below the poverty line are safeguarded and will continue to prioritize their welfare," he stated.

Chaudhry said the government was confident that Pakistan would soon be on a path to economic stability.

"In the coming years, Pakistan will be on the right economic direction," he assured.

He said a key ambition of the current administration was to reduce reliance on international financial assistance.

"Our goal is to bid farewell to the IMF permanently and to leave sufficient reserves for the next government, so they do not face the difficulties we are currently experiencing," he explained.

Addressing the political climate, the MNA condemned divisive tactics, emphasizing the need for unity.

"The politics of detestation and hate always ruins a country," he remarked, calling for a more collaborative and constructive approach to governance.