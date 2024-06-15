MNA Predicts Economic Relief In Upcoming Days
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Member of National Assembly (MNA) Daniyal Chaudhry on Saturday expressed optimism about the country's future, saying that people will see economic relief in upcoming days
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Daniyal Chaudhry on Saturday expressed optimism about the country's future, saying that people will see economic relief in upcoming days.
Talking to a private news channel, the MNA emphasized that the Federal budget 2024-25 was designed to protect the most vulnerable segments of society.
"We have ensured that those living below the poverty line are safeguarded and will continue to prioritize their welfare," he stated.
Chaudhry said the government was confident that Pakistan would soon be on a path to economic stability.
"In the coming years, Pakistan will be on the right economic direction," he assured.
He said a key ambition of the current administration was to reduce reliance on international financial assistance.
"Our goal is to bid farewell to the IMF permanently and to leave sufficient reserves for the next government, so they do not face the difficulties we are currently experiencing," he explained.
Addressing the political climate, the MNA condemned divisive tactics, emphasizing the need for unity.
"The politics of detestation and hate always ruins a country," he remarked, calling for a more collaborative and constructive approach to governance.
Recent Stories
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
Policeman shot, injured in robbery
Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia
India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill
IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock
70m distributed among sick children of policemen
Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts
'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Probierz
Lawmakers hail PM's address
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements5 minutes ago
-
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM5 minutes ago
-
Slain child's body found near DSP's office5 minutes ago
-
Policeman shot, injured in robbery5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock8 minutes ago
-
70m distributed among sick children of policemen8 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers hail PM's address11 minutes ago
-
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
Speaker PA, IGP inaugurate Eagle Squad in Kasur11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt announces Eid holidays from 17 to 19 June56 seconds ago
-
PM unveils reforms agenda of economic revival; says country on course of progress1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in meeting1 hour ago