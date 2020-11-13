UrduPoint.com
MNA Promises All Help To Make Uplift Projects A Success

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:49 PM

MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad Friday said all-out cooperation would be extended to make the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) development projects a success

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad Friday said all-out cooperation would be extended to make the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) development projects a success.

He was talking to FDA Director General here. Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz and WASA officer were also present.

He appreciated the steps taken by the FDA DG for development of city and said all resources would be provided for timely completion of development projects.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja briefed the MNA about ongoing development projects and said that under the arrangements of FDA and WASA, a sewerage scheme was being undertaken at a cost of Rs 4 million. It would resolve the chronic issue of drainage of waste water of Chak No 119 JB Samantha adjacent to FDA City housing scheme, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

