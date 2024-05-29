Open Menu

MNA Promises Best Health Facilities

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said on Wednesday that the government was taking every possible step to provide the best healthcare facilities to the public by launching various projects.

Talking to the media here, he said that work on cardiology centre was going on in which latest facilities would be available for citizens of the district as per the vision of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led Federal government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab were utilising all resources for betterment of masses. Various projects are in pipeline in the upcoming Punjab budget for Sargodha district, he added.

