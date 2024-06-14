Open Menu

MNA Raisani Discusses Balochistan Politics With Bilawal Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 09:43 PM

MNA Raisani discusses Balochistan politics with Bilawal Bhutto

Young member national assembly of the Pakistan People's Party, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, met with Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday to discuss Balochistan's political situation and strategies for strengthening the party

MNA Jamal Khan Raisani highlighted the issues of his Saryab constituency and proposed solutions.

He also briefed on the youth policy and the challenges being faced by young people of Balochistan region.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured his full cooperation to address the problems facing the youth of the province.

He expressed confidence in the abilities of Jamal Khan Raisani and emphasized that the party needs the young leaders.

Bilawal Bhutto stated that the young people are the future of Balochistan and Pakistan and will not be left unsupported in any field.

