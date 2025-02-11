Open Menu

MNA Raisani Slams Delays In Development Projects, Sets Three-month Deadline For Completion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 09:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) MNA Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani expressed his displeasure over the delay in the completion of the Gahi Khan Bridge, Customs Check Post Bridge, and the Sariab Road Expansion Project, setting a three-month deadline for their completion.

Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani on Tuesday attended a review meeting on development projects in NA-264 at the Commissioner Office, Quetta.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqati and other relevant officials, who briefed him on the progress of various projects.

The MNA emphasized that traffic issues in Quetta are worsening daily, with citizens facing long hours of traffic congestion. He reiterated that providing relief to the public remains the top priority of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani also directed officials to expedite work on ongoing projects under the Public-Private Partnership scheme.

