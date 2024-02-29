MNA Raises Voice Over Ignored Basic Rights Of Dera Ismail Khan' Public
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party newly elected Member National Assembly Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel Thursday raised his voice over the ignored basic rights of Dera Ismail Khan's public and assured that all available resources will be utilized to provide clean drinking water and quality health facilities.
In an exclusive talk with the ptv news channel, he said that the provision of clean drinking water to the masses of my area of Dera Ismail Khan is the top priority and installation work of water filtration plants in all union councils of flood-affected districts would be completed on war footing.
He said that the people in Dera Ismail Khan are contracting various diseases due to the lack of clean drinking water facilities, adding, hopefully, our leadership will focus on these neglected areas.
The promotion of modern and quality educational facilities in all government schools is also a top priority of the government, he added.
“A balanced approach in all disciplines of Primary and higher education would lead the country towards the road to progress”, he mentioned.
Replying to a question, he said that with National Assembly forum will be utilised for the welfare of common people, adding, that concerted efforts are needed to steer the country out of the prevalent crisis.
